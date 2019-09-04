Services
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
West Bloomfield - Regina Ishbia Polinsky, 102, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 03 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Ishbia and the late Maurice Polinsky. Cherished mother of Earl (Renee) Ishbia and Jeffrey (Joanne) Ishbia. Loving grandmother of Howard (Lainie) Ishbia, Joel (Dana) Ishbia, Jason (Linda) Ishbia, David Ishbia, Scott (Lindsay) Ishbia, Justin (Kristen) Ishbia, and Mathew (Emily) Ishbia. Adored great-grandmother of 13. Sister of the late Morris Papo, the late Alvin Papo, the late Burke Williams, the late Mordy Papo, the late Louis Papo, the late Sam Papo, and the late Jack Papo. Also survived by her devoted caregiver Glenda Thomas. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
