1/1
Regina S. Barcewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REGINA S. BARCEWICZ

White Lake - November 14, 2020; age 91; Beloved sister of Sophie; Pre-deceased by sister Jane and brothers Anthony and Frank (The late Barbara). Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews: Cheryl Barcewicz, Steve (Suzanne) Barcewicz, Janet, (John) Stum, Carolyn (Steve) Hjelle, 6 great nieces and nephews: Shauna (James) Hitchcock, Stephanie (Michael) Gordon, Spencer Barcewicz, Briana Benge and 7 great-great nieces & nephews. Reggie was born in Detroit, Michigan as the daughter of Polish immigrants. She was the 4th of 5 children. She was especially close to her siblings and was treasured by them as well. Reggie was a devout Catholic who sang in the choir most recently at St. Anastasia in Troy. She had a very strong and vibrant faith. She was an intelligent and creative woman who enjoyed singing, baking, gardening, walking, writing and dancing. Regina had a Master's degree in education from Wayne State University and taught at Campeau and Doty Elementary schools in Detroit. Reggie's quick wit and great sense of humor made her warm, approachable and truly genuine. Her vibrant spirit will be missed by all. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Mass of the Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 3700 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 6333 Medbury Street, Detroit, MI 48211 are greatly appreciated! Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved