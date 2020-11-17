REGINA S. BARCEWICZ
White Lake - November 14, 2020; age 91; Beloved sister of Sophie; Pre-deceased by sister Jane and brothers Anthony and Frank (The late Barbara). Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews: Cheryl Barcewicz, Steve (Suzanne) Barcewicz, Janet, (John) Stum, Carolyn (Steve) Hjelle, 6 great nieces and nephews: Shauna (James) Hitchcock, Stephanie (Michael) Gordon, Spencer Barcewicz, Briana Benge and 7 great-great nieces & nephews. Reggie was born in Detroit, Michigan as the daughter of Polish immigrants. She was the 4th of 5 children. She was especially close to her siblings and was treasured by them as well. Reggie was a devout Catholic who sang in the choir most recently at St. Anastasia in Troy. She had a very strong and vibrant faith. She was an intelligent and creative woman who enjoyed singing, baking, gardening, walking, writing and dancing. Regina had a Master's degree in education from Wayne State University and taught at Campeau and Doty Elementary schools in Detroit. Reggie's quick wit and great sense of humor made her warm, approachable and truly genuine. Her vibrant spirit will be missed by all. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Mass of the Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 3700 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 6333 Medbury Street, Detroit, MI 48211 are greatly appreciated! Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com