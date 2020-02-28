Services
Reina Svacha Obituary
Macomb Twp. - Reina M. Svacha, age 96, passed away on February 26, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph Svacha, Jr; the dear mother of Delpha (Susan), Paul (Linda), Maria (Robert) Crothers, and Andre (Susan); the proud grandmother of 14 and 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and the dear sister of Theresa Leger. Please go to www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for funeral details.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
