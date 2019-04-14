Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Congregational Church
21355 Meadowbrook Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reola Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reola Graham


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reola Graham Obituary
Reola Graham

- - Reola Graham, age 80, passed away April 7, 2019. She was born May 23, 1938 in Weirton, Virginia, daughter of the late Earl and Pauline Kennison. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Tuesday Club and Red Hat Society. Reola enjoyed bridge, loved traveling with her husband and she never turned down the chance for a round of golf. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Carol Graham and sons: Richard Graham and Robert Graham; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha and Alex. Reola is also survived by her brother, Richard Kennison; her nephews, Mark Kennison and John Kennison and her niece, Beatrice Rehfus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2012. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00AM at Meadowbrook Congregational Church, 21355 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi. www.phillipsfuneral.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now