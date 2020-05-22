Reynolds L. D. Saddler



May 3, 1937 - May 20, 2020



Reynolds Leon DeWitt Saddler was born on May 3, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Raleigh H. Saddler, Sr. and Ernestine Lawrence Saddler. At an early age, Reynolds was baptized and became a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. He departed this earth on May 20, 2020. Reynolds was a resident of Trilogy at Vistancia, a retirement community in Peoria, Arizona.



Educated in the Detroit Public Schools district, Reynolds graduated from Chadsey High School. He received his Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Education from Wayne State University. Reynolds returned to Detroit Public Schools to begin his career as a teacher of Social Studies at Sampson Elementary School where, ironically, he attended as a child. He went on to become the youngest principal in the Detroit Public Schools system at the time.



Reynolds loved education and dedicated his career to uplifting the minds of his students to provide them with the ability to succeed. He set high standards with his staff in treating everyone respectfully and being accountable to educating all students. In addition to his role as a school principal, Reynolds also served as an assessor at the Michigan Principals' Assessment and Development Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. After 38 years, Reynolds ended his career as the principal of Mark Twain Elementary School after serving over 30 years at the school.



Reynolds was married to Olivia Clark Saddler for 49 years, who preceded him in death. They were the proud and dedicated parents of three children. Reynolds found love again with Lillie Jackson Saddler; they married on January 25, 2013.



Reynolds is survived by his wife Lillie, three children: Mark Saddler of West Bloomfield, Michigan; Dr. Kirk Saddler (Dr. Belinda Saddler) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Laurie Crutchfield (Dr. Charles Crutchfield III) of Mendota Heights, Minnesota; a stepson David Jackson of San Francisco, California; six grandchildren: Nolan Saddler, Olivia Crutchfield, Ivy Saddler, Bryce Saddler, Charles Crutchfield IV and Arianna Crutchfield; and sister Beverly Langston of Southfield, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Raleigh H. Saddler, Jr. of Pasadena, California.



Known for his affable personality and love of conversation, Reynolds took a genuine interest in everyone he met. He was well known by family and friends for giving advice based on his own life lessons and experiences. During his career, he would mentor educators and hold workshops for those aspiring to become school principals. Reynolds was a member of the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He was an avid tennis player, fisherman and sports enthusiast. Reynolds enjoyed learning new skills and hobbies. He studied artistic painting in his 30's and created many works of art for family and friends. He took up piano playing in his 60's and kept up the skill for the remainder of his life. Reynolds personally built a beautiful waterfront home on Welch Lake in Grass Lake, Michigan where he and his family spent many happy summers.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Reynolds L. D. Saddler at a later date in Detroit, Michigan.









