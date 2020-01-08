|
|
Richard A. Douglas
of Fraser, MI - age 90, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 25 years to the late Ernestine (nee Warfield) Douglas. Dear father to Kirk Douglas (Mesa, AZ), Kathleen Douglas (Plymouth, MI) and Craig Douglas (Strongsville, OH). Proud grandfather of Lindsey (Austin) Poole, Hannah Douglas and James Douglas. Great-grandfather of Adam and Jacob Poole. Brother of the late James F. Douglass (surviving spouse Dorrine Douglass); nephew James (Teresa) Douglass and niece Marie Douglass (Christian Cieslewicz). Stepfather to Lori (Daniel) Brophy; Daniel (Vickie) Warfield; Lon (Diane) Warfield and Terry (Lynn) Warfield. Caring step-grandfather to Erin (Seth) Brophy Weiner; James Brophy; Kelly Warfield (Bill Wolf), Adam (Dianna) Warfield, Chris (Ashley) Warfield, Ryan (Angela) Warfield, Lindsay Warfield (Randall Adkison) and James (Zay) Warfield. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He was employed by the South Lake School district for 32 years, first as a teacher and then as principal of Fairlane; Avalon and Pare Elementary schools in St. Clair Shores. Funeral Service Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd., Warren. Visitation is Saturday at 11 a.m. until time of service. Internment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to Angela Hospice of Livonia, MI or Altenheim Senior Living of Strongsville, OH. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020