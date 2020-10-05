1/1
Richard B. Stewart Ii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard B. Stewart, II

Angonac - Richard B. Stewart, II, age 63 of Algonac, passed away Saturday at Ascension River District Hospital, East China.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; his sons, Richard III (Natalie) and Cory Prayter; his daughter, Lisa (Nathan) Sandoval; his grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Lucas, and Logan; his sisters, Wendy (Verbon) Yancy and Tracy (Buzz) VanHouten; his niece, Alexandra Sliger and his nephew, Dillon Sliger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard B. Stewart I and Anita Stewart, and his nephew, Russell Dunn (R.D.) VanHouten. He also made many friends who he loved like family.

Visiting hours are 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mt.Clemens.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (10:00 Visiting) Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 37000 Union Lake Road, Harrison Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's honor may be made to Bark Nation Detroit Canine Welfare Organization would greatly be appreciated, PO Box 20637, Ferndale, MI 48220.

All are welcome, please wear a mask.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Will & Schwarzkoff Funeral Home - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved