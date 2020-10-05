Richard B. Stewart, IIAngonac - Richard B. Stewart, II, age 63 of Algonac, passed away Saturday at Ascension River District Hospital, East China.Rich is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; his sons, Richard III (Natalie) and Cory Prayter; his daughter, Lisa (Nathan) Sandoval; his grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Lucas, and Logan; his sisters, Wendy (Verbon) Yancy and Tracy (Buzz) VanHouten; his niece, Alexandra Sliger and his nephew, Dillon Sliger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard B. Stewart I and Anita Stewart, and his nephew, Russell Dunn (R.D.) VanHouten. He also made many friends who he loved like family.Visiting hours are 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mt.Clemens.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (10:00 Visiting) Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 37000 Union Lake Road, Harrison Township.In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's honor may be made to Bark Nation Detroit Canine Welfare Organization would greatly be appreciated, PO Box 20637, Ferndale, MI 48220.All are welcome, please wear a mask.