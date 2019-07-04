|
Richard Bayliss Sr.
Westland - Beloved husband of Anita Bayliss for 54 years. Loving father of Richard Jr., Mark (Tammy) and Jaclyn Bayliss (Christina Simpson). Grandfather of Tara, Richard III, Kelsea and Seth. Great grandfather of Bristen and Ryleigh. Brother of Carol Falkerson, Sheryl Brown and Howard (Lidia) Bayliss. Visitation Friday, 2 pm - 6 pm with funeral service to follow at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to or Meals on Wheels. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 4, 2019