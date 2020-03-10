Services
Richard "Dick" Bourez

Richard "Dick" Bourez

BOUREZ, Richard "Dick" Age 82, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Dear husband of JoAnn. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Faith Community Christian Church, meeting at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 1550 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills. Pastor Tom Sayers officiating. Interment Paint Creek Cemetery. In state at the church Saturday at 10 a.m. Friends may a visit the Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Obituary may be viewed at www.pixleyfh.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
