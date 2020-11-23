1/1
Richard "Dick" Brennan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Brennan

Dick Brennan, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Detroit and graduated from Catholic Central High School and the University of Detroit. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Tracy, in June 1958. They raised their family and were active parishioners at St. Mary's in Royal Oak, St. Hugo in Bloomfield Hills, and, later, St. John Fisher in Auburn Hills.

Dick worked as a senior systems analyst for Chrysler Corporation, designing the processes that connect and automate interdepartmental operations. After his retirement, he founded two companies; one providing the first remote office services in the area and a second mailing to new movers. Dick had two driving passions; his family and his golf. Both pursuits were lifelong, directing much of his calendar, travel, and vacation plans. His family and many circles of friends remember him for his kindness.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy, children Mary Kay (Jeff) Laskowsky, Bill (Mary) Brennan, Kerry (Kevin) Darden, Jane (Dave) Squires, and Jim (Dawn) Brennan, 14 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Currently, 37 people call him either Dad, Papa, Grandpa, or Great Grandpa, whether by birth or marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Jean Brennan, and brothers, Don, Ed, and Mike.

A mass celebrating Dick's life will be said at 10:00am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the St. John Fisher Chapel at 3665 Walton Boulevard in Auburn Hills. Msgr. Mike LeFevre will officiate. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. Visit http://www.nancyanddick.com for livestream link.

Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Central High School (Novi), Catholic Community Response Team (CCRT), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Chapel
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved