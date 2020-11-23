Richard "Dick" Brennan
Dick Brennan, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Detroit and graduated from Catholic Central High School and the University of Detroit. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Tracy, in June 1958. They raised their family and were active parishioners at St. Mary's in Royal Oak, St. Hugo in Bloomfield Hills, and, later, St. John Fisher in Auburn Hills.
Dick worked as a senior systems analyst for Chrysler Corporation, designing the processes that connect and automate interdepartmental operations. After his retirement, he founded two companies; one providing the first remote office services in the area and a second mailing to new movers. Dick had two driving passions; his family and his golf. Both pursuits were lifelong, directing much of his calendar, travel, and vacation plans. His family and many circles of friends remember him for his kindness.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy, children Mary Kay (Jeff) Laskowsky, Bill (Mary) Brennan, Kerry (Kevin) Darden, Jane (Dave) Squires, and Jim (Dawn) Brennan, 14 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Currently, 37 people call him either Dad, Papa, Grandpa, or Great Grandpa, whether by birth or marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Jean Brennan, and brothers, Don, Ed, and Mike.
A mass celebrating Dick's life will be said at 10:00am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the St. John Fisher Chapel at 3665 Walton Boulevard in Auburn Hills. Msgr. Mike LeFevre will officiate. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. Visit http://www.nancyanddick.com
for livestream link.
Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Central High School (Novi), Catholic Community Response Team (CCRT), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.