Richard Brown



Sun City West, AZ - Richard Brown of Sun City West, Arizona formally of Detroit, passed away September 21, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born November 21, 1931 in Detroit to Richard and May (Corrigan) Browne. He served as a Detroit Firefighter, Air Force Reservist and worked for Chrysler. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Agnes (Czolgosz) and children Anne Marie Brown, Alice Murphy, Michael Brown and Mary (Jack) Lawless. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, Arizona on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 am.









