Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
SS. Peter & Paul Jesuit Church
629 E. Jefferson (at St. Antoine)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
SS. Peter & Paul Jesuit Church
629 E. Jefferson (at St. Antoine)
View Map
Richard C. McKnight Obituary
Richard C. McKnight

Northville - Passed away February 16, 2020, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Gail. Cherished son of Marion and the late Carl McKnight. Loving father of the late Mollie Feliks and the late Edward McKnight. Proud grandfather of Samuel Taylor, Gena Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Kimberly Taylor, Emily McKnight, and Christian Feliks, and great-grandfather of Bobby, Mollie and Jordan. Dear brother of Brian (Linda), Dan (Linda), John (Lourelle), William, and the late Nancy McKnight. Memorial Visitation will be held at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Friday, Feb. 28, from 3 pm until 7:30 pm. A Memorial Gathering is to be on Saturday, Feb. 29 at SS. Peter & Paul Jesuit Church, 629 E. Jefferson (at St. Antoine) at 12:00 pm until the time of his Mass at 12:30 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph, #150, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 OR the Pope Francis Center, 438 St. Antoine, Detroit, MI 48226

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
