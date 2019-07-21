|
Richard C. Viinikainen
- - July 19, 2019 Age 79. Beloved husband of JoAnn for 50 years. Loving father of Suzanne, Cheryl and Michael. Proud alumnus and supporter of the University of Michigan. Dedicated employee of DTE Energy for 38 years. Funeral Service Monday at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 3333 Coolidge Hwy, Troy. Visitation at Church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the church or charity of donor's choice.
