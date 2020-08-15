1/1
Richard "Rick" Carr
Richard "Rick" Carr

Oxford - Richard Joseph "Rick" Carr; age 66 of Oxford, passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita who was the love of his life for 40 years; loving father of Linda (Wes) Garrett, Joshua Carr, and Tosha Carr; proud papa of Serenity, Ethan, Bella, Zachary, Phoenix, and Maverick; brother of Patricia (Tim) Hus, Nancy Moran, Sandra Carr and Cynthia (John) Norton; brother-in-law of Brenda (Tony) Owen and Ruth Sabrosky. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Rick was a retired Union Carpenter with Local 687 in Detroit. He was an avid outdoorsman. Rick loved gardening, fishing, hunting, motorcycle riding, cooking and wintering in Florida. He truly lived his life to the fullest and was the most passionate, fun, loving man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 - 10:30 a.m. with an in-state of 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment will take place at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy immediately following Mass




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
AUG
17
Lying in State
10:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
