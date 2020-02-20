|
Richard Charles Dube
Richard "Rick" Dube, 67, passed away peacefully February 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with Pleural Mesothelioma.
Rick was born January 21, 1953, in Detroit, to Robert and Elizabeth (Betty Owens) Dube. He graduated from Bishop Gallagher High School in Harper Woods in 1971. In 1977, he and his father co-founded the Bob Dube Plumbing & Heating Company in Grosse Pointe.
Rick shared many good times hunting, fishing and golfing with family and friends. He was a past member of Scalawags Golf Club, Burning Tree Golf Club and Kingsway Golf Club in Lake Suzy, Florida. He had the opportunity to play some of the most beautiful courses across the United States from Pebble Beach in Monterey, California to PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida.
Rick is survived by his beloved wife Patty Keegan Harrington. He was a cherished father to Jennifer DesRoberts (Dave), Matthew Dube (Erin), Stephen Dube and Rebecca Dube and a caring grandfather to his nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Elizabeth Dube and siblings Cheryl Dodt (Rick), Bill Dube (Donna), Mary Kay Giambrone (Jim), Tom Dube and many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW Suite 430 Washington, DC 20036. Or donate online at curemeso.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020