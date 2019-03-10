|
|
Richard D. Arnos
- - Richard D. Arnos, 94, passed away March 3, 2019. Richard grew up during the Great Depression, a time that forged his grit, sense of reality, and resourcefulness. He enrolled at Harvard University at age 17, where he majored in physics and played football.
While at Harvard, Richard joined the Navy Reserves when he turned 18. Because of his aptitude for science, the Navy sent him to study meteorology at MIT; this was followed by Officer's Training at Cornell University. Soon after, he served on a destroyer escort along the Atlantic coast.
After the war, Richard entered Harvard Business School. During a break from business school, on a blind date in Detroit, Michigan, he met the love of his life, Joan Lawson. She had actually heard Richard's high school speech, "How American Youth are Facing the Future," broadcast nationally on the radio before she met him. They were married in 1948. In 1952, Richard was called back to Navy duty in the Korean War, where he served as a lieutenant aboard the USS Talladega, an attack transport.
After his Korean War service, Richard worked at the National Bank of Detroit. At age 36, he moved his family to Toledo, Ohio to manage Securities Incorporated and, shortly thereafter, to establish and take public one of the first real estate investment trusts in the country. He also began to develop commercial and residential properties in the Midwest. He also started one of the first self-storage facilities in the Toledo area, was a co-founder of Toledo Telecasting, the company responsible for Channel 36 licensure (now FOX36), and was a co-founder of Republic Development Corporation.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Cora and Edward M. Arnos and siblings Cornelia Rittenhouse, Edward C. Arnos and Rolland Arnos. His wife Joan passed away in 2017 during their 70th year of marriage.
Richard is survived by his children: Julia Youngquist (Lowell), Pamela Kate Arnos, Richard L. Arnos (Denise), and grandchildren Jon Tyler Youngquist (Michelle), Alex Youngquist, Todd Fruth, Andrew Fruth, Claire Arnos, Caroline Arnos, and many nieces and nephews.
Contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the Toledo Opera Association, Toledo Symphony or Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. For further information contact Walker Funeral Home in Toledo.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019