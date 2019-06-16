|
Richard E. Maiers
Detroit - Maiers, Richard E. 86 Born in Cleveland Ohio and longtime Warren resident. Preceded in death by parents Albert + Bertha (Weitoff) Maiers and siblings Jane (Sage), Vernon, and Marjorie (Dever). Survived by loving wife Carol (Davie) of 61 years. Son Michael (Pamela) of Port Richey FL, Daughters Patricia (Jeff) Elliott of Novi MI and Judith (John) Ulmer of West Chester OH. Grandchildren Edward and Timothy Elliott; and James, Joseph Jennifer Ulmer. GMI grad with masters in engineering from Toledo. Retired from GM after 40+ years. Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Novi on June 22 (Saturday) at 10:30am
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019