Services
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home Northrop-Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr. (at Main St)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr. (at Main St)
View Map
Novi - Passed away April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Dear father of Susan Neill, Cynthia Neill Bannan, Elizabeth Neill, Christine (John) Rodriguez, Donna (Tom) Brennan, Richard (Andrea), David (Gina), Mary (John) Jaye and James (Erin). Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile) Sunday 4-9 pm. Scripture Service 7 pm. Instate Monday 10 am Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr. (at Main St) until Mass at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 28, 2019
