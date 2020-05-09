Richard F. Benoit
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Benoit 83, loving husband of Merrie L. Benoit passed away April 22, 2020, in Morrisville, North Carolina from Leukemia. He was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan August 6, 1936 to Richard J. Benoit and Agnes (Bammel) Benoit. Richard graduated from University of Detroit High School, attended University of Detroit College, graduated in 1954. He was an executive with General Motors retiring with 30 years involvement and remained active in the automotive industry. Retired from MDE International, Flint, Michigan with 17 years as Manager of many different automotive activities. He was a volunteer at Genesys Regional Medical Center, Grand Blanc, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife, Merrie L. Benoit and his children by a former marriage. Mary Sue (Michael) Bamford, Charles ( Roxanne) Benoit, Jeffrey ( Cynthia) Benoit, John (Christine) Benoit, Bruce Benoit. Step children, Russell ( Janice) DeCooman, Robert (Jocelyn) DeCooman, Laura DeCooman Lerma, Susan DeCooman. Sister, Agnes (Anne) Richardson (Richard) Golm. 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son James D. Benoit and Richard A. DeCooman.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved