Richard F. Fox
Grosse Pointe Shores - Richard F. Fox, 90, passed away on November 5, 2019. He was born to Raymond A. and Edna M. Fox in Detroit, Michigan, May 24, 1929. Dick graduated from Oberlin College in 1950. He graduated Cum Laude from the University of Michigan School of Law in 1953 and was admitted to the Michigan Bar Association the same year. Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He practiced law for more than 65 years, much of that time with the firm Fox, Fox, Fitzer & Waterstone. He enjoyed golfing, badminton, fishing, card and board games, woodworking, and reading. He served Lake Township in the village of Grosse Pointe Shores for over 20 years, first as Clerk and later as Supervisor. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Thelma Fox; children David, James, Margaret, Charles, and Sally; stepchildren Bruce Haviland, John Haviland, Sue Currie, and Sherry Paulson; his older brother Bruce W. Fox, of Tyler, Texas; and, many grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and friends. Service to be held Friday, November 15, 2:00 p.m, Verheyden Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2019