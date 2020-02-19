Services
Garden City - Age 94 Born November 5, 1925, passed away February 17, 2020. Dear father of Sharon Gallagher, Richard Patrick Gallagher, Debbie (Michael) Sapien, and Colleen (Glen) Navoy. Grandfather of Mark (the late Carrie) Tulik, Marcy (Tulik), Nicole (Phil) Austin, Brendan (Vanessa) Sapien, Jonathan Patterson, Ryan Patterson, and Melissa Patterson. Great grandfather of Shane, Ezekiel, Sloane and Gage. Visitation Sunday 3 pm - 8 pm with a 6 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd., and Cherry Hill). Burial will take place Monday 11 am at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Detroit. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
