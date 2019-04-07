Services
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Grosse Pointe Memorial Church
16 Lake Shore Dr
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Grosse Pointe - Richard K. Gross. Age 92. April 3, 2019.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elza; his children Karin, David (Lynn), and Neal; and his grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren and Kenneth. Richard was a WWII Veteran, and retired from DTE Energy after 43 years of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Old Newsboy Goodfellow's Fund are appreciated. Memorial Service Saturday, April 13, 10 am at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lake Shore Dr, Grosse Pointe Farms. Share a memory at Verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
