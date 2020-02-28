|
Richard J. Coulson
(1955-2020)
Richard Joseph Coulson (aka Dick, aka Lefty) died at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, on the morning of February 6, 2020, two days before his 65th birthday. He had suffered for many years from a debilitating form of neuropathy in both of his hands, which made even simple tasks unbearable. On that morning, after a long and often futile battle, he finally found peace.
Richard was born on February 8, 1955, in Oak Park, Michigan. After the death of his father Charles in 1962, his mother Judy remarried in 1966 and the family moved to Berkley, Michigan, where Richard lived until moving out after high school. He was married to Ronnie Blaszczyk for 12 years, during which time they lived in Pleasant Ridge. He eventually moved back to the Berkley house, where he and his sister Sarah took care of their mother until she passed away in 2017.
Richard showed a particular interest in music from an early age. This inherent passion for music would prove to be a sustaining force throughout his life. Although he worked many different jobs, from pizza chef to real estate broker, his one true love was writing songs and performing in a band. Much of his life was defined by the bands he belonged to and the friends who traveled the same musical path. Some of the bands he was in were Astigafa (drums), Desserts (drums), Radio City (guitar and lead vocal), Letter O (guitar and lead vocal), and the Pounders (guitar and lead vocal). The MBA degree he would earn from Wayne State University in the mid-eighties was not nearly as important to him as the songs he wrote and the albums he published. It is fitting, then, that those songs and albums will serve as Dick Coulson's legacy for time eternal.
Everyone who came into contact with Dick agreed that he had a dynamic and vibrant personality. He was always funny, always interested in things, and always ready for a new adventure, big or small. Whether it was running a marathon, skiing, skydiving, or just going out for something interesting to eat, Dick truly had a zest for life. He loved traveling, and especially enjoyed visiting his sisters: Sarah, aka "Sal" in Paris, and Pauline, aka "Leen" in Park City, Utah.
Richard is survived by his loving sisters Sarah and Pauline, along with his nephews Reyn Weiss, Ryan Schlegel, Jonathan and Lionel Sitruk, and his great-niece Mia Angel Sitruk. Private cremation took place at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home in Berkley. A memorial was held on February 21 at the Berkley American Legion, where many of his family and friends paid a musical tribute to him. He will be missed.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020