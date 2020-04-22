|
Richard Jack Inch
Northville - 88, formerly of Farmington, April 19, 2020. Detroit Public School Teacher for 14 years, Professor of Economics at Oakland Community College for 42 years, and Farmington Public School Board for 28 years. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Sandra; devoted children, Terry (Tami), Amy, Chris (Anna) and Pat; his sister, Sharon (Ray) Smith; and cherished grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney) Inch, Michael (Sydney) Inch, Kyle Inch, Elise Caruso, Ryan Caruso, Abby Inch and Emma Inch. There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Jack at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to Autism Speaks. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020