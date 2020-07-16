Richard James Assemany
Camp Verde, AZ - 63, "Ree", formerly of Farmington Hills and Redford, passed away at his home on July 12, 2020, after a valiant fight against lung cancer. Richard was born on January 10, 1957, in Detroit, the youngest of seven children. He will be remembered by his loving wife, Cheryl, of 15 years, sisters: Evelyn (Dave) Butz, Christine (Norm) Fender, Diane (Greg) Streby, Pamela Assemany; sister-in-laws: Karen (Artie) Shaffer, Nancy (Jim) Shannon and several nieces and nephews. Sadly, Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Helen, sister, Nancy (Joe) Paladino and brother, Albert "AJ". Richard was a union card carrier for cement finishers and carpentry. While living in Michigan he worked for Boyce Building Construction, John Findlay & Son Cement and Chas. Sinelli & Sons Concrete. When "Ree" and Cheryl moved to Arizona twelve years ago he loved the wide open space, his horses and building a "man cave" to house his life-time collection of memorabilia! He was a talented craftsman and found time to take on small construction jobs which he always enjoyed. He also worked for Hollamon Generations Boring. A memorial service and internment of Richard's ashes will take place in Camp Verde, AZ in August. We will have a "Celebration of Life" at Heeney-Sundquist in Farmington in the near future. Please keep checking the web site for details. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
