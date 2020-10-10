Richard James Martin
Grosse Pointe Shores - age 85, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at his home in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Born and raised in Detroit, Richard was a graduate of De La Salle Collegiate, class of 1953. Even as a young man he had a strong work ethic. He loved to tell stories about caddying during his high school years for Henry Ford II at the Country Club of Detroit, where he worked to help support his family. Following high school, Richard began a four-year apprenticeship with the IBEW-LU#58 which launched his lifelong career in commercial electrical contracting. He was a member of IBEW for 67 years. Over the decades, he served the electrical contracting industry in numerous ways. Beginning as an electrical estimator, Richard was hired by Motor City Electric Co. (MCE) in 1984 and rose through the ranks to become Chief Estimator and then Vice President of Estimating. Using his talent for building relationships and negotiating deals, Richard played an integral role in making MCE the #1 electrical contractor in Michigan. The MCE team has assisted in the construction of many iconic Detroit landmarks including Comerica Park, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, and other prominent city sites. In 1994, Richard was elected as Chairman of the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) which oversaw construction of a new training center where he mentored young electricians to join the industry he loved. He served on the board of the National Electrical Contracting Association (NECA) and remained an active member for many decades. Considered a legend in his field, Richard enjoyed the friendship of many industry colleagues who describe him as loyal, honest and a true gentleman. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, and in recent years enjoyed relaxing with his family at their cottage on the South Channel of Harsens Island. With Shirley, his loving wife of 60 years by his side, they traveled the world; Japan, Egypt and Greece were among their favorite trips. Richard was preceded in death by Shirley with whom he raised five children: Renee (John) Seago of Grosse Pointe Shores, Debora (Patrick) Murray of Grosse Pointe Shores, Kelly (Brett) Marshall of Grosse Pointe Shores, Dr. Rich Martin, D.O. (Melissa) of Hood River, OR, and Susan Martin of Holland. Dick was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Martin. He is survived by his 5 children, 12 grandchildren: Kristina (Ryan), Meghan (Danny), Kelly, Michael, Ryan, Catherine (Nathan), Robert (Susie), Sarah (Matt), Kristin, Jennifer (Alex), 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at A. H. Peters, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, on Sunday 10/11 from 3:00-9:00PM. Instate at St. Paul on the Lake on Monday 10/12 at 9:30AM followed by mass at 10:00AM. Memorial contributions can be made in Richard's memory to PIME Missionaries Detroit or De La Salle Collegiate. Share a memory at ahpeters.com
