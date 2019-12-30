|
Richard Joachim Jungwirth
Richard Jungwirth. Age 85. December 27, 2019, of Grosse Pointe Farms. Richard was born to the late Raymond and Evelyn in 1934. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kathleen for 35 years. Loving father of Maureen (Martin) Sperry, Richard E. (Kelly) Jungwirth, Patricia (Scott) Hesse, Mark (Angela) Jungwirth, and John (Sheree) Jungwirth. Proud grandfather of Ryan, Sara, Kevin, Benjamin, Shannon, Jason, Clara Mary, Stephen, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Erin Kathleen, Charlie, Gabriella, Luke, Bridget, Christian, Faith, Lindsey, Noah, Elijah, and Emily. Dear brother of Robert (the late Jane), and the late Raymond (the late Rita). Richard was a sports fan but had a special place for baseball which he played for years. As a DeLaSalle 1952 Alumni, Richard stayed active on the Board of Trustees. After joining the Army he received a master's degree from the University of Detroit and began working at Merrill Lynch, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. Richard was an active parishioner of St. Philomena Church for over 50 years. Richard had a passion for volunteer work, especially with Beaumont of Grosse Pointe, where he volunteered for 20 years. Richard was known for his two elaborate Christmas trees and his famous fourth of July parties at the cottage. More than anything he loved to spend as much time as he could with his family at their Cottage in Port Sanilac Michigan. Memorial contributions to Grosse Pointe Beaumont Health meals for the homebound are appreciated. Services handled by Chas. Verheyden Inc.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020