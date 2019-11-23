Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market St.
Mt. Clements, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market St.
Mt. Clements, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Caretti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John "Dick" Caretti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John "Dick" Caretti Obituary
Richard John "Dick" Caretti

Clinton Township - Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Penny for 30 incredible years. He was predeceased by his first wife Doris of 37 years. Loving father of Richard L., the late Mary Anne (Frank), Judy (Patrick), Christine (Rick), Connie (Richard), Joseph (Lisa), and stepfather of Kimberly, Angela (Tom), and Vincent. Proud and adored grandfather of 14, and great grandfather of 4. He enjoyed a long and fulfilling life. Family was paramount. He served our country in World War II with the U.S. Merchant Marine earning both Atlantic and Pacific war zone ribbons. He again served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of First Sergeant in only two years. He then joined the Detroit Police Department, where he served 33 years, rising to the rank of Director of Personnel. He was then appointed Chief of Police in Grosse Pointe Park and later promoted to Director of Public Safety, serving 16 years. He was an intense competitor and an avid boater, bowler, golfer, and racquetball player. He was inducted into the Michigan Racquetball Hall of Fame in 2000 - When asked what he hoped that people would remember about him he replied: "I hope people will remember that I always tried to be a gentleman both on and off the court". He viewed boating as the greatest activity to bring his family and friends together, logging countless hours on the water. His extended boating season was at full capacity from Easter to Thanksgiving, providing great memories for all. Visitation Monday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Tuesday 9am until time of 9:30am Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church (95 Market St, Mt Clemens, MI. 48043). Memorial contributions to St. Peter Catholic Church - Mt. Clemens (95 Market St, Mt Clemens, MI. 48043). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now