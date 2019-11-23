|
Richard John "Dick" Caretti
Clinton Township - Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Penny for 30 incredible years. He was predeceased by his first wife Doris of 37 years. Loving father of Richard L., the late Mary Anne (Frank), Judy (Patrick), Christine (Rick), Connie (Richard), Joseph (Lisa), and stepfather of Kimberly, Angela (Tom), and Vincent. Proud and adored grandfather of 14, and great grandfather of 4. He enjoyed a long and fulfilling life. Family was paramount. He served our country in World War II with the U.S. Merchant Marine earning both Atlantic and Pacific war zone ribbons. He again served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of First Sergeant in only two years. He then joined the Detroit Police Department, where he served 33 years, rising to the rank of Director of Personnel. He was then appointed Chief of Police in Grosse Pointe Park and later promoted to Director of Public Safety, serving 16 years. He was an intense competitor and an avid boater, bowler, golfer, and racquetball player. He was inducted into the Michigan Racquetball Hall of Fame in 2000 - When asked what he hoped that people would remember about him he replied: "I hope people will remember that I always tried to be a gentleman both on and off the court". He viewed boating as the greatest activity to bring his family and friends together, logging countless hours on the water. His extended boating season was at full capacity from Easter to Thanksgiving, providing great memories for all. Visitation Monday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Tuesday 9am until time of 9:30am Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church (95 Market St, Mt Clemens, MI. 48043). Memorial contributions to St. Peter Catholic Church - Mt. Clemens (95 Market St, Mt Clemens, MI. 48043). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
