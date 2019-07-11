|
|
Richard (Dikran) Keramedjian
Bloomfield Hills - Richard (Dikran) Keramedjian passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved the most on July 10 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He was born on May 24, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents, Sahag and Hermine Keramedjian and brother John Keramedjian (Patricia McGowan). Beloved husband of Jeanette (Jivelegian), adoring father to Lisa (Brian) Meer and Janice Keramedjian (Matthew Larcinese), and loving grandfather to Jennifer Meer. Beloved Brother in Law to Arlene Feller. Beloved uncle to his extended family and dear friend to so many who adored him, more than could ever be enumerated.
He graduated from Cass Technical High School and Wayne State University. He served in the United States Army in World War II and was stationed at the Proving Grounds in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and was a member of the military police during the Manhattan project. He had a very successful career as VP of Marketing and Sales for Aronsson Printing Company in Detroit (Inland Press) until the age of 77. He defined dedication and loyalty. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Instate 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11 a.m. at St. John Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48075.
To send condolences and read the full obituary please visit Simon Javizian Funeral Directors (www.sjavizian.com).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 11, 2019