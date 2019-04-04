Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kevin Ort


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Kevin Ort Obituary
Richard Kevin Ort

Livonia - Richard Kevin Ort born April 4, 1949 to the late William and Mary Anne Ort passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 69. Loving husband of the late Linda Ort. Proud father of Alexander Ort and Meghan (Patrick Carroll) Ort. Dear brother of William Ort Jr. and brother in law of Pattie (Mike) Mclearon. Beloved uncle of Shane, Patrick, Megan, Steven and Scott. Loyal companion Marley the dog. Visitation will be Friday April 5, 2019 from 2-8pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral service Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10am also at the funeral home. In honor of Richard, donations can be made to the National Audubon Society.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now