Richard Kevin Ort
Livonia - Richard Kevin Ort born April 4, 1949 to the late William and Mary Anne Ort passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 69. Loving husband of the late Linda Ort. Proud father of Alexander Ort and Meghan (Patrick Carroll) Ort. Dear brother of William Ort Jr. and brother in law of Pattie (Mike) Mclearon. Beloved uncle of Shane, Patrick, Megan, Steven and Scott. Loyal companion Marley the dog. Visitation will be Friday April 5, 2019 from 2-8pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral service Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10am also at the funeral home. In honor of Richard, donations can be made to the National Audubon Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 4, 2019