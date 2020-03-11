|
Richard Louis Bourassa
Richard L, Age 79, March 9, 2020. Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Devoted father of Craig Bourassa and Troy (Paul Galor) Bourassa. Caring step-father of John, Jeff (Joni), and Jamey (Deb) Lobdell. Cherished grandfather of Kristen and Brittany Bourassa. Beloved brother of Charlotte Cline, Judy (Robert) Mycek, Ernest (Linda), and David (Judy) Bourassa. He worked at Detroit Diesel for over 30 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15th from 1-5p.m. with a service starting at 3p.m. at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020