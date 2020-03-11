Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bourassa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Louis Bourassa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Louis Bourassa Obituary
Richard Louis Bourassa

Richard L, Age 79, March 9, 2020. Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Devoted father of Craig Bourassa and Troy (Paul Galor) Bourassa. Caring step-father of John, Jeff (Joni), and Jamey (Deb) Lobdell. Cherished grandfather of Kristen and Brittany Bourassa. Beloved brother of Charlotte Cline, Judy (Robert) Mycek, Ernest (Linda), and David (Judy) Bourassa. He worked at Detroit Diesel for over 30 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15th from 1-5p.m. with a service starting at 3p.m. at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -