Richard M. Cieslak of Red Bud, IL passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 with COVID-19 complications at the age of 76.

On August 26, 1943 Rich was born in Detroit. He was the 2nd oldest of fourteen children born to Anthony H. and Kathryn E. (nee Morosky). Rich attended St. Martin's High School in Detroit. Rich was a successful business owner in construction and recycling. Rich loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, camping and was an avid sports fan.

Rich is survived by his loving children, Michael (Judy) Cieslak, Michelle Lopez (Brian Blaker), Matthew Cieslak (Joseph Kelly), and Melanie (Timothy) Sitkiewicz. Beloved Grandfather "Papa" to Shannon Lopez, Joseph Cieslak, Austin Lopez and Carrie Lee Cieslak; adored Goddaughter Diane (Matt) Cohen; dear siblings, Antoinette (Nick) Bollas, Robert (Mary) Cieslak, Ronald (Lynn) Cieslak, Alexis Suppanz, Andrea (Nick) D'Alessandro, Randall Cieslak, Arlene (James) Gillespie, Russell (Janet) Cieslak, Alicia (Clay) Campbell and Adrienne (Brant) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Kathryn Cieslak; and his brothers Raymond Cieslak, Ralph Cieslak and Roderic Cieslak.

Due to current government health restrictions a celebration of life memorial will be planned at a later date.



