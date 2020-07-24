Richard R. Czapski
CZAPSKI, RICHARD R. Age 90. Passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Loving husband of 58 years of the late Adele. Dearest father of Christine (Jack Sr.) Dolan, Richard (Phyllis), Mark (Laura), and Thomas (Barbara). Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:30 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Family suggests memorial donations to St. Sabina Catholic Church. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com