Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stewart


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Stewart Obituary
Richard Stewart

- - Richard Stewart of Goodyear, AZ passed away February 7, 2019. He was 83 years old. Richard was born September 22, 1935 to William P. and Brooksie Stewart. Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Francis (Kay) Stewart. He is survived by his 4 children Kim Soave (Michael), Patricia Rowden, Michael Stewart (Roseanne) and Richard Stewart Jr. (Jill). 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Visitation at the funeral home begins 10am. In lieu of flower, memorial tributes to the Phoenix 100 Club, 333 N. 44th St., Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 or The Church at Litchfield Park, 300 N. Old Litchfield Rd., Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now