|
|
Richard Stewart
- - Richard Stewart of Goodyear, AZ passed away February 7, 2019. He was 83 years old. Richard was born September 22, 1935 to William P. and Brooksie Stewart. Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Francis (Kay) Stewart. He is survived by his 4 children Kim Soave (Michael), Patricia Rowden, Michael Stewart (Roseanne) and Richard Stewart Jr. (Jill). 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Visitation at the funeral home begins 10am. In lieu of flower, memorial tributes to the Phoenix 100 Club, 333 N. 44th St., Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 or The Church at Litchfield Park, 300 N. Old Litchfield Rd., Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019