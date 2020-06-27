Richard T. Jamo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T. Jamo

Richard T. Jamo, age 82 of Bloomfield Hills, passed away June 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan for 58 years. Loving father of Andrew Jamo and Sharon Jamo (Perry) LaVoisne. Proud grandfather of Parish and Stella LaVoisne. Dear brother of Beverly Jamo Winkelmann and Robert Jamo. Also survived by his aunt Virginia Andrews Semo and brother-in-law Rick (Chris) Klees. Dick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a rugged individualist and lifelong entrepreneur, always remaining friends with his business partners in the Liquor, Real Estate, Title, Vending, Restaurant and Building industries. Private family services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Wounded Warrior Project. www.mccabefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved