Richard T. Jamo
Richard T. Jamo, age 82 of Bloomfield Hills, passed away June 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan for 58 years. Loving father of Andrew Jamo and Sharon Jamo (Perry) LaVoisne. Proud grandfather of Parish and Stella LaVoisne. Dear brother of Beverly Jamo Winkelmann and Robert Jamo. Also survived by his aunt Virginia Andrews Semo and brother-in-law Rick (Chris) Klees. Dick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a rugged individualist and lifelong entrepreneur, always remaining friends with his business partners in the Liquor, Real Estate, Title, Vending, Restaurant and Building industries. Private family services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Wounded Warrior Project. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.