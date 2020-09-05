Richard Thomas Kummert, Sr.
July 28,1939-April 2, 2020
Richard was born in Detroit to Julius (Jerry) and Mary Eleanor (Collop) Kummert. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald and his sister Margaret.
He was the dearest and best of husbands to Cecelia. He was the beloved father of Karen, Richard, Jr. (Stacie), Michael, and Kathleen Harris (Paul) and the proud grandfather of Isabella and Nolan.
Richard graduated from Wayne State University School of Mortuary Science and was a funeral director for over 50 years. He took pride in his ability to help families through one of the toughest times of their lives with compassion and humor.
Richard was a very talented Mr-fix-it and his family, friends and neighbors were the recipients of that, as long as he had the right tools (and he had many), problem solved!
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 1-4 p.m. at Uht Funeral Home 35400 Glenwood Rd., Westland, Mi.
We will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations in Richard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Forgotten Harvest Food banks.