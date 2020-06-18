Richard V. Wilson
Farmington Hills - June 18, 2020. Surviving are devoted parents, Donald and Kay Wilson of Novi; dear brother, Dr. James R. (Beverly) Wilson; niece, Dr. Elizabeth (Thomas) Crafts; nephews, Timothy Wilson; great nephews, Matthew and Jeremy Crafts; and his C.L.C. family. Services will proceed privately. Memorials to Community Living Centers, 33235 Grand River, Farmington, 48336. Further information available at heeney-sundquist.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
