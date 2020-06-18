Richard V. Wilson
Farmington Hills - June 18, 2020. Surviving are devoted parents, Donald and Kay Wilson of Novi; dear brother, Dr. James R. (Beverly) Wilson; niece, Dr. Elizabeth (Thomas) Crafts; nephews, Timothy Wilson; great nephews, Matthew and Jeremy Crafts; and his C.L.C. family. Services will proceed privately. Memorials to Community Living Centers, 33235 Grand River, Farmington, 48336. Further information available at heeney-sundquist.com.
