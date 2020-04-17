Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wieneke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wieneke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Wieneke Obituary
Richard Wieneke

Plymouth - Richard Wieneke, devoted husband to Carolyn (Hill), and proud father of Carla Weier, passed peacefully at home on April 10th. A proud USAF veteran who served in Switzerland as a radioman then dedicated his technical expertise to AT&T for a career lasting 45 years. He loved music and played guitar in many church bands with Carolyn on piano. They wintered in Sarasota and often traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and to visit Carla in New York and Los Angeles. In retirement he was a popular karaoke maestro renowned throughout Wayne and Oakland senior communities. Dick's laughter and warmth will be missed by many friends and his family.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -