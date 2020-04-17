|
|
Richard Wieneke
Plymouth - Richard Wieneke, devoted husband to Carolyn (Hill), and proud father of Carla Weier, passed peacefully at home on April 10th. A proud USAF veteran who served in Switzerland as a radioman then dedicated his technical expertise to AT&T for a career lasting 45 years. He loved music and played guitar in many church bands with Carolyn on piano. They wintered in Sarasota and often traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and to visit Carla in New York and Los Angeles. In retirement he was a popular karaoke maestro renowned throughout Wayne and Oakland senior communities. Dick's laughter and warmth will be missed by many friends and his family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020