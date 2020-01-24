|
|
Riley James Frush
West Bloomfield - Riley James Frush, age 14, and a resident of West Bloomfield and student at St. Patrick Catholic School in White Lake, died at his home on January 21, 2020. His death is a tragic shock for all who knew and loved him.
He leaves his parents, Dr. Todd and Tracy Frush; his brothers, Brendan, Connor, and Colin; grandparents, Michael (Charlotte) Frush, Nancy (Howard) Katz, Eddie and Sharon Smith; uncles and aunts, Michael (Kerry) Frush, Scott (Christina) Frush, Jason Frush (Rebecca Cuddeback), Amy (Mark) Mason; cousins, Katelynn, Kelly, Madison, Cora, Rory, Gabriella, Owen, Ryan and many, many dear friends and classmates at St. Patrick Catholic School where he was in the eighth grade and played on the football, basketball, and baseball teams.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 East Liberty Street, Milford, on Sunday, January 26th and Monday, January 27th, from 2-8PM. A Vigil Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening at 7PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road, White Lake, on Tuesday, January 28, at 11AM. Entombment will follow in Glen Eden Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in his name to Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention, checks payable to MASP c/o Joel Hoepfner, MASP Treasurer, 812 East Jolly road, Lansing, Michigan 48910 (https://www.mymasp.org/donate)
For further information please phone, Lynch and Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020