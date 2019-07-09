|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Rita H.
Wroblewski
April 21, 1931 - July 9, 2018
Please don't be unhappy, because I'm out of site. Remember I am with you, morning, noon, and night. The day I had to leave you when my life on earth was through, God picked me up and hugged me, and said I welcome you. When you are walking down the street and you have got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. And when you feel that gentle breeze, or the wind upon your face, that's me giving you a great big hug, or just a soft embrace. And when it's time for you to go, from your body to be free, remember where you are going, you're coming here to me.
We love you and miss you every day. All Our Love, Phil and the kids
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 9, 2019