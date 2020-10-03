1/1
Rita K. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita K. Hill

Novi - Age 78, of Novi, passed away October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Hill. Cherished mother of Karyn Rowland, Ken (Pam) Hill, Jim (Carrie) Hill, and Brian (Melissa) Hill. Adored grandmother of Nick (Ellie), Stefan, Jaden, Heléna , Lauren, Emily, Timothy, Alicia, and Joseph. Loving sister of Thomas (Judy) Kobylarek, David (Susan) Kobylarek, Bonnie Guski, and John (Carole) Kobylarek. Dear sister-in-law of Denise Kobylarek, Loralee Manns, and Patricia Hill. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 a.m., In State 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi. Contributions to American Cancer Society appreciated. Read full obituary and share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved