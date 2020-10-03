Rita K. Hill
Novi - Age 78, of Novi, passed away October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Hill. Cherished mother of Karyn Rowland, Ken (Pam) Hill, Jim (Carrie) Hill, and Brian (Melissa) Hill. Adored grandmother of Nick (Ellie), Stefan, Jaden, Heléna , Lauren, Emily, Timothy, Alicia, and Joseph. Loving sister of Thomas (Judy) Kobylarek, David (Susan) Kobylarek, Bonnie Guski, and John (Carole) Kobylarek. Dear sister-in-law of Denise Kobylarek, Loralee Manns, and Patricia Hill. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 a.m., In State 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi. Contributions to American Cancer Society
appreciated. Read full obituary and share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com
.