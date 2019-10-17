|
Rita Kaplan
West Bloomfield - Rita Kaplan, 84, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Sanford Kaplan. Cherished mother of Jill Kaplan and Kenneth (Deborah) Kaplan. Proud grandmother of Josh (Julie) Kaplan, Jessica Kaplan, Meghan (Kevin) Kusina, and Kevin Codd. Loving sister of Geraldine (Saul) Lazare, the late Ralph Shiffman, the late Annette Furstenberg, the late Jack Shiffman, and the late Sam Shiffman. Dear sister-in-law of Barbara (Dr. Seymour) Adelson, and Lorraine Shiffman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY 11:00 A.M. AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019