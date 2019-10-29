Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Rita S. Areddy, longtime resident of Royal Oak, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Areddy Sr for 66 wonderful years. Loving mother of Diane Drobeck, Rick Areddy Jr. (Claudette), Mike Areddy (Joyce), Sue Schlenner (Konrad), Pat Hale (Mark McKee), Mary Ellen Whittington (Robert), Bob Areddy (Diane). Caring grandmother of Jeremy Drobeck (Amy), Andy Drobeck (Trisha), Rick Areddy III, Ashley Blickensderfer (Phil), Nick Areddy (Kirsten), Kristen Areddy, John Schlenner, Sam Schlenner, Estee Schlenner, Emma Whittington, and Spencer Whittington. Great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Donna Jeffery (Charles). Rita was a member of National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered for the Royal Oak School System. Family will receive friends Friday from 4-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes can be made to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
