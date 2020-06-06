Robert A. Husen
Northville - Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Catherine (Gerald) Roussel and Nancy Husen. Proud grandfather of Morgan and Sydney Roussel. Dear brother of the late Thomas (Barbara). Private family service will be held at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, Northville (248) 348-1233. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.