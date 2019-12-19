|
|
Robert A. Smith II
Grosse Pointe - Robert A. Smith II; Age 81; December 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene. Loving father of Robert III (Toni Del Sorbo). Visitation Saturday, December 21st; 11:00am until the time of the funeral, 1:00pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Rowing program or the Grosse Pointe Rowing Club. Share a memory at: Verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019