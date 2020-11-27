Robert A. Theobald
Brownstown - Theobald, Robert A. November 26, 2020. 83 of Brownstown.
Beloved husband of the late Antoinette Theobald. Loving father of Mark (Geraldine) Theobald, Terrie (James) Boismier, Jeffrey (Brenda) Theobald, the late Robert (Christina) Theobald and Brian (Marcy) Theobald.
Also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to - Boystown or Goodfellows.
Visitation, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00 - 8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes -
Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel www.molnarfuneralhome.com