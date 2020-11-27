1/1
Robert A. Theobald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Theobald

Brownstown - Theobald, Robert A. November 26, 2020. 83 of Brownstown.

Beloved husband of the late Antoinette Theobald. Loving father of Mark (Geraldine) Theobald, Terrie (James) Boismier, Jeffrey (Brenda) Theobald, the late Robert (Christina) Theobald and Brian (Marcy) Theobald.

Also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to - Boystown or Goodfellows.

Visitation, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00 - 8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes -

Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel

www.molnarfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved