Robert Adam Burns (Burzynski)
Robert Adam Burns (Burzynski) also known as Bob Burns. Born in 1934 Detroit, Michigan. He passed away from COVID-19 and complications due to Parkinson's Disease on April 22, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Robert graduated from St. Joseph High School Detroit and went on to attend Ferris State College. After college, Robert was employed as a St. Clair Shores Police officer, later becoming a Macomb County Sheriff and then worked in sales for AAA of MI. In the early 1980s Robert created, owned and operated Big Bob's Pizzerias of Grand Rapids, MI. Bringing his love of quality food to the West Side of the state.
Robert is survived by ex-wife June Oakes of Detroit and their 4 children: Deborah Anne, Michael Robert, Renee Elizabeth (Richard Martinez) and Michelle Denise (Daniel Moutan). His 6 grandchildren: Marissa Anne, Rachel Anne, Nicole Elizabeth, Danielle Patricia, Sarah Louise, Leah Renee and his 2 great-grandsons Cameron Reece and Kaedyn Avery.
There will be no funeral at this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A Mass will be announced and a celebration of life will be forth coming after the pandemic ends and it's safe to gather.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020