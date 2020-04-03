|
Robert (Bob) Alan Allesee Sr.
Bloomfield Hills - Robert (Bob) Alan Allesee Sr. (widely known as 'Bob Allison'), of Bloomfield Hills passed away quietly at the Woodward Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center on March 25, 2020, after suffering a fall at home. Bob was the fourth of five children born to George and Florence Allesee in La Porte, IN on September 20, 1932. He is predeceased by siblings George Jr., Margie and Richard (Dick) and survived by his brother Tom. He is also survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Margaret (Strum Acheson) Allesee; his three sons from his first marriage (Marilyn Jo Lindsay), Rob, John (Karen) and Bill (Joan); stepchildren Shirley Shirock (Bob), Kathy Cooke (Kim) and Mike Acheson (Adele). Bob was grandfather to (Bill and Joan) Meredith Allesee, Olivia Allesee; (Shirley and Bob) Chuck Shirock, Sarah Shirock Reed (Duane), Scott Shirock (Caitlin), and Luke Shirock; (Kathy and Kim) James Cooke (Janelle), Daniel Cooke (Anna), John Cooke; (Mike and Adele) Max Acheson, Mitch Acheson; and great grandfather to (Scott and Caitlin) Georgio Shirock and (Sarah and Duane) River Reed.
Bob was a lifelong broadcaster starting his career in 1950 after graduating high school at WLOI in La Porte, IN. He attended Indiana University where he studied Philosophy and worked at a local radio station in Bloomington, IN. Bob, in addition to playing other musical instruments, was a master jazz pianist and played in a number of musical groups. He left IU to pursue radio broadcasting opportunities in Chicago. It was at this time he met and married Marilyn and was shortly after drafted into the US Army. After serving two years, Bob moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a musician. After learning of the imminent birth of his first son Rob, Bob moved back to Indiana to continue pursuing a career in broadcasting. In 1961 he moved to Detroit with his wife and two sons Rob and John to work at WWJ radio station which insisted that he start using the stage name Bob Allison.
In 1962 Bob became the host of a new radio show called "Ask Your Neighbor", which he hosted for the next 57 years. He was known for his knowledge and expertise and loyalty to his listeners, remaining on the air until three weeks prior to his passing. In 2018 Bob was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
He was also well known as the host for the widely popular television show "Bowling for Dollars", which aired in the 1970's; and as the "Twin Pines Milkman" in the 1960's show Milky's Party Time.
Divorced in 1973, Bob married the widowed Margaret (Maggie) Acheson (Howard) in 1976, having met at a fundraiser event in September 1975. Both Bob and Maggie were very devoted and involved in numerous community and charitable endeavors, especially in the world of the arts and education. They enjoyed playing golf at Oakland Hills and bowling in their off time.
Bob was a very proud Rotarian with over 50 years of perfect Rotary meeting attendance and played the piano for his chapter meetings until his death. Bob was a large presence in the greater Detroit community, his endeared and adopted hometown. The family greatly appreciates the outpouring of sympathy and love from Bob's numerous colleagues and diverse fellow Detroiters, many who have called in to speak to Bob's son and Ask Your Neighbor co-host Rob, to share their memories.
No funeral is currently planned due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but a memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held at some time in the future, still yet to be determined.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020