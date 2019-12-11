|
Robert Alan Yanover
Larger than Life. Loyal and Generous Father and Friend. Entrepreneur. World Traveler. Extraordinary Sport Fisherman.
Family and friends mourn the death of Bob Yanover who died at home in Florida on November 22, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his parents David and Gladys (Handler). Survived by the love of his life, his wife Judy, daughter Jennifer (Steve LaRiviere); son Jonathan; four grandsons; David, Robert, Franklin, and Joseph; and a host of longtime friends.
Born in Brooklyn on June 25, 1936, and raised in Rhode Island, Bob graduated from Classical High School in Providence. The only son of a Jewish family, he attended Harvard on an academic scholarship, earning a physics degree in 1958. Destined to become a pioneer in computer data processing, he joined Burroughs Corporation right after graduation, installing main frame computers at Parke-Davis in Kalamazoo and, with the help of a crane, another at the Michigan Train Depot in Detroit.
Bob truly appreciated all the companies that fired him which include EDS/Burroughs, Univac and Mohawk Data Sciences. After flunking the personality test during his IBM interview, his failures launched him into an amazing career of entrepreneurship and growth.
He founded 3PM in 1970 with four employees, growing it to employ hundreds of specialized experts in data processing and marketing. After the sale of 3PM, Bob successfully founded two other computer companies, eventually bringing Lason Inc. to a public stock offering. Recently, Bob was the co-owner of TSF Sportswear. Together with his best friend Colin Armstrong, they fueled the small company and single warehouse distributor to a tenfold growth in the overall business, opened four distribution centers, and employed over 200 people, creating one of the largest T-shirt wholesalers in the country.
Bob's life revolved around the people with whom he worked. In his lifetime he employed more than five hundred people in the Detroit and Ft. Lauderdale areas. He served on the boards of companies he cared about, most notably Ultimate Software.
The circle of people who worked with him recognized his mutual respect, and appreciated his ability to strategize, think quickly, and create meaningful relationships. He was comfortable with everyone from CEOs to bartenders. He was demanding and generous.
Bob played down his Harvard degree, but understood the power of higher education to change lives. Bob, Judy, and his longtime colleague Nancy Wood quietly ran a foundation to send youth-in-need to college. Together, they supported and funded 30 college graduates—including two doctors.
Bob was a successful entrepreneur, but what he really loved to do was fish! From Narragansett Bay, Boyne City, Horton's Bay, Charlevoix, Grand Haven, Suttons Bay, to Treasure Cay, Isla Mujeres, King Salmon Alaska, Kodiak, Brooks National Park, Costa Rica, Panama, Drake's Bay, St. Croix, St. Thomas, Eleuthera, Venezuela, Sitka, and Leland; our family and fishing buddies traveled to more than seventy countries exploring and fishing the world. His boat Prime Time proudly celebrated the Catch and Release of more than 12,000 billfish.
Bob advocated the celebration and the enjoyment of life. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, please donate to , or send a kid you don't know to college!
A memorial is planned to celebrate a life well lived, and good works done, the people he knew, the businesses he created, the family he loved, and the fish he caught.
A Life Celebration Service is planned in Detroit, Michigan, on June 6. In honor of their father, the family respectfully requests that you don't wear a jacket and tie.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019